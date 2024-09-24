Fire erupts at Joann Leleck Elementary construction site in Montgomery County

A two-alarm fire broke out at the construction site of Joann Leleck Elementary School at Broad Acres, located on Beacon Road near Northampton Drive, late Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services officials.

Firefighters responded to the scene, finding smoke billowing from the building under construction.

"Fire was venting from the roof, and exterior operations were initiated," said Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services.

Due to the difficult access to the building, aerial tower operations were employed to contain the flames.

Units from multiple stations have responded to the fire.

There were no reports of injuries so far, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.