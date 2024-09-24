Expand / Collapse search
Fire erupts at Joann Leleck Elementary construction site in Montgomery County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  September 24, 2024 10:49pm EDT
Montgomery County
Crews battle massive fire at Joann Leleck Elementary School

Fire crews are battling a massive fire at Joann Leleck Elementary School in Silver Spring, Maryland. FOX 5's Shomari Stone reports from the scene.

A two-alarm fire broke out at the construction site of Joann Leleck Elementary School at Broad Acres, located on Beacon Road near Northampton Drive, late Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services officials.

Firefighters responded to the scene, finding smoke billowing from the building under construction. 

"Fire was venting from the roof, and exterior operations were initiated," said Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services. 

Due to the difficult access to the building, aerial tower operations were employed to contain the flames.

Units from multiple stations have responded to the fire.

There were no reports of injuries so far, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.