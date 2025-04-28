Fire engulfs northern Virginia home

The Brief Fire erupted at a two-story home on Churchill Lane around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The occupant escaped safely and is being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A fire engulfed a northern Virginia home late Sunday night, drawing emergency crews to battle heavy flames that tore through the residence.

Home engulfed by flames

What we know:

Stafford County Fire and Rescue reported the blaze at approximately 11:40 p.m. at a two-story, single-family home on Churchill Lane. Upon arrival, responders encountered intense flames from the front and roof of the property.

Evacuation and investigation

The home's only occupant safely evacuated before fire units arrived on the scene and is now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fire erupted at a two-story home on Churchill Lane around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. (Stafford County Fire and Rescue)