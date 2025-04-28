Fire engulfs northern Virginia home
STAFFORD, Va. - A fire engulfed a northern Virginia home late Sunday night, drawing emergency crews to battle heavy flames that tore through the residence.
Home engulfed by flames
What we know:
Stafford County Fire and Rescue reported the blaze at approximately 11:40 p.m. at a two-story, single-family home on Churchill Lane. Upon arrival, responders encountered intense flames from the front and roof of the property.
Evacuation and investigation
The home's only occupant safely evacuated before fire units arrived on the scene and is now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to officials. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire erupted at a two-story home on Churchill Lane around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. (Stafford County Fire and Rescue)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Stafford County Fire and Rescue.