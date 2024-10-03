Fire destroys 8 vehicles, damages others in Woodbridge

Authorities say fire destroyed eight vehicles and damaged several others early Wednesday morning in Prince William County.

Crews were dispatched to the Summerland Heights Apartment complex in Woodbridge around 3:43 a.m. where a row of parked cars was found in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished. A total of eight vehicles were destroyed and three others were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Officials say an electrical malfunction in a hybrid vehicle sparked the blaze. Leaking gasoline contributed to the spread.