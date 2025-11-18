Fire danger high: Dry, windy conditions spark multiple blazes across the region

The Brief Officials warn of high fire danger due to dry, windy conditions. Fires have displaced families and challenged firefighters across the region. Authorities advise against starting any fires or parking on leaves.



Fire officials are urging caution as dry, windy weather conditions heighten the risk of fires across the DMV region this week.

Fire danger remains high

What we know:

Firefighters battled multiple fires, with 13 families displaced in Calvert County. Pete Piringer from Montgomery County Fire & Rescue emphasized the extreme fire danger, urging everyone to be extra careful.

Piringer said, "We don’t recommend that you start any kind of fire, burn any trash or leaves or anything of that nature under these conditions."

Firefighters in Fairfax County are also dealing with four outdoor fires, while a large brush fire in Damascus required about 60 firefighters from Montgomery and Frederick counties.

What they're saying:

"It’s favorable for fire to spread quickly," said Piringer, highlighting the challenging conditions. He noted that the combination of drought, low humidity and wind creates a dangerous environment for fires.

Authorities are also advising against parking on piled-up leaves, as it can easily ignite a fire.