Large plumes of smoke filled the air above Hampton University Monday afternoon as students watched firefighters attempt to put out flames in the school's Administration Building.

According to the university, the Hampton City Fire Department had to be called to the Administration Building — known as Palmer Hall — for the report of a fire.

Aerial video from the scene shows several firefighters on ladders using hoses to spray the flames coming out of the building. The university released a statement, saying all administrative staff and personnel were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Currently, the school is unsure of the cause of the fire. The Hampton City Fire Department will reveal that information following an investigation.

HU said the campus will remain open for "business as usual until further notice."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




