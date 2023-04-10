Fire causes $2 million in damage at Potomac home; 2 adults, 3 children displaced

Authorities say a fire at a home in Potomac caused two-million dollars in damages and left two adults and three children displaced.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Country Club Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said a passerby reported the fire that is believed to have started in the attic of the home and likely involved electrical cables.

Piringer said the family’s pets have also been displaced.