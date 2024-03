Black smoke and flames poured from the solar panels on the roof of a Maryland home Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Walkers Lane in Bowie around 11:30 a.m. where they quickly extinguished the blaze.

Fire burns solar panels on roof of Maryland home (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department@PGFDNews)

It is unclear how the fire started or how much damage it caused.

No injuries were reported.