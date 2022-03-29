Fire at four-story Forestville apartment complex under investigation

The investigation continues following a massive fire at a Prince George’s County apartment building.

The fire started just before 4:00 p.m. at Holly Hills Condominiums on Donnell Place near Pennsylvania Ave. in Forestville and burned for hours Wednesday.

Prince George’s Co. Fire says they believe everyone is accounted for and there were no injuries.

PGFD Spokesperson Veronica Marshall said at last check, people in 24 units were displaced. The Red Cross was on the scene late into the night to assist those in need.

Javonte Brown, who lives in the community, said he saw balconies collapsing and neighbors rushing out of their homes.

"It was just crazy, I seen them running with their children and all that," Brown said. "It’s like a movie, you know. Like you don’t see those things in real life, especially in your own apartment complex."

Marshall said firefighters arrived minutes after getting the call. She said the fire hydrant nearest to the fire was inactive and not able to be utilized.

"There was an inactive fire hydrant near the complex," said Marshall. "It’s something we’re always prepared to deal with though, that’s just part of our training."

She said firefighters initially used water they had on the truck, and it took seven minutes to get hoses hooked up to a WSSC water source.

Additional details are expected Wednesday on the issue. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.