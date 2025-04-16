Final RadioShack in Maryland to shutdown

The Brief The end of an era, the final RadioShack in Maryland is closing its doors. After being open for more than four decades, the store will close its doors on Saturday, April 26.



After more than 40 years, the last RadioShack in Maryland is shutting down.

The store will officially close its doors on Saturday, April 26.

According to WTOP, the Prince Frederick location was owned and operated by longtime local resident Michael King, who passed away at the end of January at the age of 79. His son Edward took over as owner.

RadioShack was the place to go if you needed a cable or help with anything tech-related. Now, the last brick-and-mortar store in Maryland is closing its doors.

The RadioShack franchise first declared bankruptcy in 2015.