Filmfest DC bringing movies to your home for free

While you’re waiting for the annual Filmfest D.C. to return, organizers are going to tide you over with feature length films and shorts you want watch for free.

Filmfest D.C. at Home is already underway with an anthology of stories written by celebrated crime novelist and District native, George Pelecanos. According to Filmfest D.C., “DC Noir” includes the city’s trademark row houses, local diners, and bookstores and go-go mainstays Backyard Band.

Along with the short film “Driving Lessons,” you’ll be able to watch “DC Noir” through April 30.

Starting May 1, Filmfest D.C. at Home will be streaming “A Simple Wedding,” along with the short “Once Upon a Line.”

From May 8 through May 14, the festival home experience will feature Belgian film “Sink or Swim,” and the short film “Ten Meter Tower.”

Finally, from May 15 through May 21, Argentine film “Tango Glories” will stream, along with “NO, A Flamenco Tale,” and the short documentary “Sweetheart Dancers.”

You can stream each film – and watch trailers and read synopses for each week – on Filmfest D.C.’s website.

The Filmfest D.C. at Home offering isn’t a substitute for the actual festival, which has not been canceled.

