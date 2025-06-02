Expand / Collapse search

Fight at DC National Zoo causes tense moments, but no ongoing threat: police

By
Updated  June 2, 2025 11:42am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Fight at DC National Zoo causes tense moments

Fight at DC National Zoo causes tense moments

The National Zoo remains open as usual on Monday after tense moments over the weekend when a fight broke out, prompting a police response.

The Brief

    • Fight at National Zoo prompts police response, but no ongoing threat.
    • Officers say altercation involved two adults; no active shooter reported.
    • Multiple agencies responded; officials have not released further details.

WASHINGTON - The National Zoo remains open as usual on Monday after tense moments over the weekend when a fight broke out, prompting a police response.

"There is NO active shooter or threat at the National Zoo. Officers are investigating a report of a fight between two adults," D.C. police posted online.

Fight causes tension

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple agencies, including D.C. police, responded.

Officials have not released additional details about the altercation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Police Department.


 

NewsWashington, D.C.Crime in the DMV