Fight at DC National Zoo causes tense moments, but no ongoing threat: police
WASHINGTON - The National Zoo remains open as usual on Monday after tense moments over the weekend when a fight broke out, prompting a police response.
"There is NO active shooter or threat at the National Zoo. Officers are investigating a report of a fight between two adults," D.C. police posted online.
Fight causes tension
What we know:
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple agencies, including D.C. police, responded.
Officials have not released additional details about the altercation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Police Department.