Fight at DC National Zoo causes tense moments, but no ongoing threat: police

The Brief Fight at National Zoo prompts police response, but no ongoing threat. Officers say altercation involved two adults; no active shooter reported. Multiple agencies responded; officials have not released further details.



The National Zoo remains open as usual on Monday after tense moments over the weekend when a fight broke out, prompting a police response.

"There is NO active shooter or threat at the National Zoo. Officers are investigating a report of a fight between two adults," D.C. police posted online.

Fight causes tension

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple agencies, including D.C. police, responded.

Officials have not released additional details about the altercation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Police Department.



