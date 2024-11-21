Fight breaks out at DC high school, parents and students involved: police

A fight involving parents and students at a D.C. high school continues to be under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a fight at the H.D. Woodson High School in the 500 block of 55th Street Northeast around 3:11 p.m., Tuesday afternoon. Police assisted in breaking up the altercation involving both students and parents.

According to police, one individual was arrested for assault on a police officer.

No word on any suspensions or disciplinary action from the school.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.