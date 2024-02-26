Fifth suspect arrested in tragic murder of 2-Year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres.

The Prince George's County Police Department announced Monday they're now charging 25-year-old Nilson Granados-Trejo with first and second-degree murder.

Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, of no fixed address. Photo via Prince George's County Police Department

So far, the department's homicide unit has arrested and charged a 15-year-old from Takoma Park, a 16-year-old from Hyattsville, and two other men they believe were somehow involved. All are being charged as adults, and

Back on Feb. 8, Jeremy and his mother were walking along Kanawha Street in Langley Park when shots were fired between two groups. Both the toddler and his mother were caught in the middle of the crossfire which, detectives say, was not meant for them.

Jeremy was taken to Children's National, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said his mom suffered "non-life-threatening injuries."

PGPD is still asking the community to reach out to them with any information related to this case.