Expand / Collapse search

Fifth suspect arrested in tragic murder of 2-Year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres. 

The Prince George's County Police Department announced Monday they're now charging 25-year-old Nilson Granados-Trejo with first and second-degree murder. 

Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, of no fixed address. Photo via Prince George's County Police Department

So far, the department's homicide unit has arrested and charged a 15-year-old from Takoma Park, a 16-year-old from Hyattsville, and two other men they believe were somehow involved. All are being charged as adults, and 

Related

Men charged in shooting death of 2-year-old Prince George's County boy denied bond
article

Men charged in shooting death of 2-year-old Prince George's County boy denied bond

The two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Prince George’s County last week were denied bond Monday.

READ MORE: Mom of 2-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: 'He was the person I was holding onto to keep going'

Back on Feb. 8, Jeremy and his mother were walking along Kanawha Street in Langley Park when shots were fired between two groups. Both the toddler and his mother were caught in the middle of the crossfire which, detectives say, was not meant for them. 

Jeremy was taken to Children's National, where he was pronounced dead. 

Heartbroken mother speaks out after 2-year-old son killed in Prince George's County shooting

The mother of a two-year-old who was shot and killed in Prince George’s County this week spoke exclusively to FOX 5 Sunday. Rose Carceras, 17, was injured in the shooting but Jeremy Poou-Caceres did not survive his injuries.

Officials said his mom suffered "non-life-threatening injuries."

PGPD is still asking the community to reach out to them with any information related to this case. 