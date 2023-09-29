Fiery SUV crash in Bowie claims four lives: police

An SUV burst into flames on a narrow road in Bowie Friday night after crashing into a tree. Police say all four passengers in the vehicle are dead.

When first responders from Prince George's County Fire and EMS found the vehicle in the 12700 block of Woodmore Road, they said it had already caught fire, and the people inside were trapped.

The Prince George's County Police Department is handling the investigation. At the moment, they are unable to identify the lives that were lost because the bodies were so charred.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.