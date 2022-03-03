Fencing around US Capitol removed; more trucker convoys could be headed to DC

Fencing that was erected around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address has been removed.

According to Fox News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram, in addition to the fencing, traffic and vehicular barricades have also been removed and closed streets have been reopened.

Pergram said there are reports of another series of trucker convoys heading to Washington, D.C. on March 5.

U.S. Capitol Police and other sources told FOX News that the fence and roads were blocked for both the State of the Union and potential trucker convoy disruptions.