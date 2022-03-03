Expand / Collapse search

Fencing around US Capitol removed; more trucker convoys could be headed to DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:11AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Fencing around US Capitol removed; more trucker convoys could be headed to DC

Fencing that was erected around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address has been removed.

WASHINGTON - Fencing that was erected around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address has been removed.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Fox News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram, in addition to the fencing, traffic and vehicular barricades have also been removed and closed streets have been reopened.

Pergram said there are reports of another series of trucker convoys heading to Washington, D.C. on March 5.

U.S. Capitol Police and other sources told FOX News that the fence and roads were blocked for both the State of the Union and potential trucker convoy disruptions.