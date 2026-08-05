One man dead, another injured in Northwest DC shooting

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The Brief Two men were found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday night in Northwest Washington. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken to a hospital. Police have not released a suspect description.



One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in Northwest Washington, police said.

What happened

Third District officers responded to the 1700 block of 9th Street NW around 10:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS determined that one of the victims showed no signs of life and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a hospital conscious and breathing. Police did not immediately release additional information about his condition.

What police said

Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

Investigators also have not provided information about what led to the shooting or released a usable description of a suspect.

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.