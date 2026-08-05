Baltimore man gets life sentence for 2017 murder of off-duty MPD sergeant

The Brief Dion Thompson was sentenced to life plus 33 years in prison for murder on Wednesday. Thompson was convicted of shooting and killing Metropolitan Police Sgt. Tony Mason Jr., in Baltimore in 2017, when Mason was off-duty. Mason spent nearly two decades with the MPD.



The man convicted of killing an off-duty Metropolitan Police sergeant in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Life in prison

What we know:

A judge sentenced Dion Thompson to life plus 33 years in prison for the 2017 murder of MPD Sgt. Tony Mason Jr., in Baltimore in 2017.

Thompson was convicted last week of Mason's murder and the attempted murder of another person, among other charges.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Tony Mason, Jr., shot and killed in Baltimore in 2017.

MPD sergeant killed in Baltimore

The backstory:

Mason was killed in November 2017 while off-duty in Baltimore.

According to officials, Mason and a woman were sitting in a car on Elgin Avenue around 12:45 a.m. one day, when another car pulled up next to them. That's when police say Thompson yelled something at the couple from the car before shooting both of them.

RELATED: Suspect charged in 2017 cold case murder of DC police officer in Baltimore

The woman was shot in the leg and survived. Mason, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found more than a dozen shell casings on the scene from two different guns, but eventually the case went cold.

Thompson was charged in connection with the attack in April 2024.

‘Justice has finally been served’

What they're saying:

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates called Wednesday's sentencing "justice" for "a husband, a father, a son, and a public servant whose commitment to this community extended far beyond the badge."