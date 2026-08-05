Teen boy shot inside Glenarden apartment, police suspect accident

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in the torso inside a Glenarden apartment on Wednesday. Investigators believe the gun may have gone off accidentally. The boy was hospitalized, but his injuries were not life-threatening.



A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting inside a Glenarden apartment on Wednesday.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m., in a Glenarden Hills apartment, police said.

When officers got to the apartment, they found the boy had been shot in the torso. First responders took him to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

So far, investigators believe that the gun may have gone accidentally, but it's not clear why the gun was there.

The Prince George's County Police Department is still investigating the shooting.