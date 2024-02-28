FedExField no more: FedEx ends naming rights sponsorship of Washington Commanders stadium

FedEx has ended its naming rights sponsorship of FedExField - home of the Washington Commanders.

In a statement, FedEx said:

"FedEx is a longtime sponsor of multiple sports leagues, properties, and teams. We continuously review our marketing programs to ensure our investments are aligned with our evolving business objectives. As part of this review, we have decided to not continue as the naming rights sponsor of FedExField as we focus on our broader NFL sponsorship and opportunities that reflect our global footprint. We believe the future is bright for the Washington Commanders, and we look forward to watching the team evolve under their new ownership."

The company began its naming rights sponsorship in 1999.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Fans watch from the upper deck during the second half of the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons game at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Following the announcement, the Commanders released the following statement:

"We thank FedEx Corporation for its longstanding naming rights sponsorship and their work with our team and community and look forward to their continued partnership within the Commanders family.

We have already started the process of identifying our next stadium naming rights partner – a partner who will play a crucial role in ushering in the next era of not only Commanders football, but also a robust slate of top live events and concerts.

We announced yesterday a plan to make targeted investments totaling more than $75 million to upgrade the stadium and improve the fan and player experience while we work diligently to explore options for the team’s future home.

With new GM Adam Peters, new head coach Dan Quinn, the No. 2 overall draft pick and significant cap space, there is much to be excited about for the 2024 season, including a new naming rights partner."

The naming rights announcement comes a day after the Commanders indicated plans to make about $75 million in updates and upgrades to the stadium.