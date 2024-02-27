Commanders announce $75M plan to update FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders have announced plans to update and upgrade FedEx Field to the tune of about $75 million, the team said Tuesday.

The Commanders say the upgrades will include new premium seating options, suite experiences, improved food and beverage options and sound system upgrades.

Officials say the stadium infrastructure will also be getting a refresh with updates planned for the elevators and escalators, water and mechanical systems and other structural improvements.

When it comes to refreshments, the organization says they’re bringing in new concepts, including drink lanes that will allow fans to get back to their seats more quickly. The team also is making a substantial investment to improve sound quality throughout the stadium.

"Our ownership team continues to make significant investments to improve the overall stadium experience for Commanders games and an impressive slate of concerts and other great live events coming to the DMV in the future," said Team President Jason Wright.

The news comes as lawmakers are breathing new life into legislation that would give Washington, D.C. control of the old RFK Stadium site, which Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’d like to see as the new home of the Commanders.

Bill H. R. 4984, known as the D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act , would give D.C. a 99-year lease on the land. Right now, the federal government owns the land.

DC leaders have asked for more control of the site that would allow them to land into a multi-use sport and entertainment complex which could be used to eventually lure the Commanders back to Washington.

If passed, the bill would take effect in 180 days.