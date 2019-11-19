FedEx truck stolen in gunpoint carjacking in Bowie located, suspect still sought: police

article

A FedEx truck that was stolen at gunpoint in Bowie on Monday has been recovered, but the alleged carjacker is still on the loose, according to police.

The suspect who allegedly held up two FedEx employees was described as a “tall, black male armed with an unknown gun.”

The carjacking occurred in the 6000 block of Grenfell Place around 10:30 a.m.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (240) 544-5768.




