FedEx truck stolen at gunpoint in Bowie; police looking for suspect
BOWIE, Md. - Bowie Police are looking for a suspect who stole a FedEx truck at gunpoint Monday morning.
The truck has a Maryland license plate reading 8CW3536 and is a 2014 Chevy box truck with FedEx markings.
The carjacking occurred in the 6000 block of Grenfell Place around 10:30 a.m.
The suspect was described as a “tall, black male armed with an unknown gun.”
If you have any information that might help investigators, call (240) 544-5768.