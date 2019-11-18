FedEx truck stolen at gunpoint in Bowie; police looking for suspect

article

Bowie Police are looking for a suspect who stole a FedEx truck at gunpoint Monday morning.

The truck has a Maryland license plate reading 8CW3536 and is a 2014 Chevy box truck with FedEx markings.

The carjacking occurred in the 6000 block of Grenfell Place around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect was described as a “tall, black male armed with an unknown gun.”

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (240) 544-5768.