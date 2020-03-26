FedEx Field COVID-19 screening and testing site to open Monday, officials say

A coronavirus screening and testing site that has been setup at FedEx Field in Landover will be ready to receive patients on Monday, according to officials in Prince George's County.

This comes after a FOX 5 report from earlier this week that the site was unable to open due to the limited amount of tests.

County officials say the screening site will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

