Federal sweep of DC homeless encampments sparks tension as Trump takeover continues

Federal agents began clearing DC homeless encampments Thursday night. Advocates fear arrests, forced removals under Trump's takeover. City officials say local services are better equipped to help.



A federal sweep of homeless encampments that began Thursday is triggering concerns among advocates who fear unhoused residents across the city could face arrest or be committed during President Trump’s takeover of the nation’s capital.

Sweep of encampments

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez said a few tents remained Friday morning near Washington Circle, just outside George Washington University Hospital after a tense and emotional scene on Thursday when law enforcement arrived around 9 p.m.

About a dozen D.C. police officers, along with FBI and Secret Service agents, moved in to clear the area. However, attorneys from the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless successfully argued to keep some tents in place, citing a notice issued just one day earlier by the D.C. Department of Health and Human Services requiring residents to vacate by Monday. It’s unclear whether that will hold through the weekend.

President Trump has called for the removal of encampments, calling them dirty and bad for business during visits from foreign leaders. While city officials acknowledge health and safety concerns, they say D.C.’s HHS department routinely monitors these sites and is better equipped to offer services.

Services available

On Thursday, city officials oversaw the clearing of an encampment between the Kennedy Center and the Washington Monument, citing emergency provisions due to its proximity to the highway. A city spokesperson said they acted early, believing federal authorities would target the location next and that local agencies could provide more support to those displaced.

As of Wednesday, D.C. officials reported roughly 1,100 shelter beds available for single adults, with only about 30 open. Legal advocates are urging churches to open their doors and asking residents to safely document any sweeps they witness.

