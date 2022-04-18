Metro makes masks optional for all riders and employees

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has announced – effective immediately – masks are optional on Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess for customers.

Masks also will be optional for Metro employees. This change comes as a result of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) suspending enforcement, while the Biden Administration reviews a federal judge’s ruling, the agency said on Monday.

"Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance," said General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld. "We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice."

Metro is still encouraging its customers to make decisions that are in their best interests.