Federal judge to hear arguments on University of Maryland’s vigil cancellation

A federal judge will hear arguments Monday regarding the University of Maryland’s decision to cancel an October 7th campus vigil marking one year since the beginning of Israel’s war with Hamas and remembering the lives lost.

The lawsuit, filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Palestine Legal on behalf of the student group Students for Justice in Palestine, alleges that the university violated the group’s First Amendment rights by prohibiting the "interfaith vigil."

The suit accuses the University of Maryland, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, and University President Darryll Pines of unconstitutional content-based discrimination.

The student group had reserved McKeldin Mall, a central 9-acre area on campus, back in July, and the request was initially approved. However, on September 1st, President Pines and the University System of Maryland issued letters canceling all student-led expressive events scheduled for October 7th, citing "an abundance of caution" and pressure from Jewish groups.

The hearing will take place later today in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.