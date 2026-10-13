Federal judge halts tree cutting at East Potomac Golf Links through Oct. 26

A federal judge granted an emergency temporary restraining order Tuesday prohibiting the felling of any additional trees at East Potomac Golf Links through Oct. 26.

The Brief Judge Ana C. Reyes issued a temporary restraining order halting tree cutting through Oct. 26. Reyes criticized the government for deceiving her after hundreds of trees were cut over the weekend. The government must give three business days' written notice before making permanent course modifications.



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U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes agreed with plaintiffs that the legal requirements were met to temporarily pause the tree removal. The ruling follows an initial 24-hour halt ordered Monday at the historic Washington, D.C., course, which has been part of President Donald Trump’s plans to remake the city.

Reyes issued the order after a tense three-hour hearing during which she harshly criticized the government for deceiving her by cutting down hundreds of trees over the holiday weekend.

According to court filings, the government must also provide the court and plaintiffs three business days' written notice before making any permanent or irreparable modifications to the golf course through Oct. 26.