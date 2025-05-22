FDA to restrict COVID vaccine access

The Brief The FDA will now limit seasonal COVID shots to seniors over 65, high-risk individuals, and young children—ending broad recommendations for everyone over 6 months. Officials say there’s not enough evidence that healthy kids and adults benefit significantly from annual boosters and want more trials before expanding guidance again. About 100 million people will still qualify, but it’s unclear if healthy adults who want the shot will have insurance coverage.



Changes are on the way to COVID vaccines, thanks to a new policy by the Trump administration.

What we know:

The changes by the FDA mean restricting access to who can get seasonal COVID shots—limiting approval to seniors over 65, children, or those who are very high-risk.

It’s a big break from the previous federal policy, which—post-pandemic—recommended an annual COVID vaccine for everyone six months and older.

According to FDA officials, about 100 million Americans should still qualify for booster shots under this new guidance.

The agency’s new commissioner says there isn’t enough evidence that healthy children and adults get meaningful benefits from regular COVID vaccines—and that they want to see more placebo-controlled trials before recommending them more broadly.

By the numbers:

Data from the CDC shows more than 47,000 Americans died from COVID-related causes last year. Still, over the past two seasons, less than 25% of people got COVID booster shots.

"More recently, in the past years, we’ve seen a significant decline—not in the availability of the vaccines—but in people willing to get the vaccine, even though it’s been recommended during COVID season," said neurologist Dr. Sharon Stoll.

What we don't know:

The big question: if you’re a healthy adult and still want to get a seasonal shot—will it be covered by insurance?

That’s still unclear. Groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics worry that if the vaccine isn’t widely available or covered by insurance, it takes the choice away from families who want COVID-19 protection for their kids.