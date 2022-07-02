FDA: Inflatable neck rings can cause injury to swimming infants

article

A popular flotation device used for infants could harm little ones, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA warned parents against using neck floats marketed for babies, as pool season gets underway.

These floats can increase the risk of neck strain and other injuries.

The agency warns that infants with developmental delays or special needs could be especially affected by injuries.

Some manufacturers claim the product helps water therapy interventions by building muscle strength and increasing lung capacity, but the claims have not been endorsed by the FDA.