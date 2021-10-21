FDA aims to regulate meal prep kits, raw products delivered to homes

New regulations on food delivery services, such as meal prep kits and companies that deliver raw products to your door, could be looming, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA wrapped up a three-day virtual conference on Thursday, taking a closer look at food delivery including groceries, meal kits and dinners, which have all been delivered even more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food delivery app downloads have reportedly doubled during the pandemic.

Their concern is how to ensure food safety from restaurant or establishment to destination.

The solution could start with mandating temperature-regulated packaging, tracking the food, knowing the source and more.

Right now, there’s no nationwide food delivery standard, a reported 26-billion dollar industry that remains unregulated.

The FDA is eyeing a way to change that without disrupting the convenience, ease and popularity of the services.