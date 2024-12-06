FCPS superintendent apologizes, school board green lights independent investigation into Hayfield

The Fairfax County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Michelle C. Reid, is apologizing as the school board now green-lights an independent investigation into practices that lead to the Hayfield Secondary School football team controversy.

"While the buck stops with me and I’m responsible for this situation," said FCPS Superintendent Dr. Reid, "I am sorry to every athlete that’s been impacted negatively by this situation. Every coach that’s been impacted. Every family member, fan and community member – and I want to assure you this is not going to happen again on my watch."

It’s a controversy that made national headlines as possibly one of the largest high school recruiting scandals in the state’s history.

Things came to a head within these past few weeks, after incriminating text messages from the school’s Athletic Director surfaced. The messages raised even more concerns of improper player recruiting and transfer practices at Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria, Virginia.

The school withdrew from post season playoffs after the text messages became public. The high school’s athletic director also submitted his resignation.

Throughout the season, several parents had accused the Hayfield Hawks and its leadership – a powerhouse team this year – of making moves that gave them an unfair competitive advantage.

Last week, school board member Mateo Dunne told FOX 5’s Katie Barlow, "For decades there have been minor violations of the VHSL rules. One or two players moving from one school to another, but this is perhaps the greatest local sports scandal in the history of the commonwealth. We have 31 players moving in one fell swoop in April 2024 from different schools including 14 from Freedom High School to Hayfield to play on the football team."

In October, the VHSL, which stands for the Virginia High School League, the state entity responsible for overseeing Virginia high school sports, instituted a 2-year, post-season ban on the Hawks over the allegations.

A county judge overturned the decision due to not enough evidence. Several post-season coaches had threatened to boycott the playoffs in protest.

Superintendent Reid sent a community letter last month saying she met with those coaches and school leaders impacted. The superintendent then called for a number of eligibility reviews in the wake of the controversy. She also placed blame on the VHSL.

"Coaches, athletes, parents, and fans are frustrated by the circumstances that their teams are in now, because of the ambiguities within the VHSL’s rules and policies,’ Dr. Reid wrote.

At the December 5th school board meeting, the Superintendent both apologized and also said, "We have to put processes in place that do not result in a situation like we've just had," she added.

The Superintendent said at the school board meeting, "I want to mention tonight, since we're talking about athletics, we have 15,000 athletes, and we have 2,300 coaches, and when we talk about transfers, which is one of the keys to this whole situation, in terms of the level of clear and accountable bright-line rules around transfers and eligibility, in this school division right now, we see 3,700 transfers every year. Three-thousand-seven hundred at the high school alone. Every year and out of our 15,000 athletes who participate, our student athletes 4,00 transfers occur every year, and to date we had one employee that monitors residency in this county."

At least one school board member also made a point to disavow the racist and hurtful comments that have come out of the controversy. Another thanked Dr. Reid for her words taking accountability.

At that same meeting, some parents told FOX 5 enough is enough.

"I want to see people fired. I – Michelle Reid needs to go, Darin Thompson needs to go, the Overton brothers need to go. We need a whole new, from the top all the way down at Hayfield. Hayfield has a had a corrupt faculty and administration for a while, even before Darren Thompson go there," said Ruby Beckwith, who told FOX 5 one of her sons was hurt due to not getting enough playing and practice time. The mom claimed issues on the field and inside Hayfield’s classrooms have had an impact on her family.

Darin Thompson is Hayfield’s principal. Jeffrey Overton is listed online as Hayfield’s Defensive Coordinator and Darryl Overton is the team’s head football coach.

Stacy Cash told FOX 5 her son plays football at another county high school and that the controversy has impacted student athletes across the district.

"I hope there’s a full investigation. We get the full story, all the details, not just bits and pieces, not just what’s convenient for them. And resolution of never letting this happen again," said Cash.