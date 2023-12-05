FCPS announce 11 snow days for 2023-24 school year, returning to their former snow day policy

Fairfax County Public Schools are shaking in their boots ahead of the winter weather season. The school district will be reverting to its former policy for snow days for the 2023-24 school year.

The Office of Communications explained there will be no virtual learning days when school is closed due to inclement weather. There are already 11 days built into the existing calendar, and the district will be taking full advantage of the team in order to maximize in-person learning and to ensure equitable access to instruction and student services for all students.

Although this new move away from virtual learning on snow days offers an opportunity for different educational engagement.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle C. Reid encourages the community to contribute ideas for discovering and learning during the winter break and potential snow days. Suggestions can be sent to WinterDiscovery@fcps.edu. The school district plans to collect and share these ideas on the FCPS website, providing a valuable resource for students and families.

