FBI seeking to identify at least 150 more people who were involved in Capitol riot

While former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began Tuesday, the criminal investigation stemming from last month’s attack on the Capitol continues.

"We’re looking at another 150 individuals that we have not yet been able to identify, and these are folks that have committed serious crimes," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Philip VanWyngarden told FOX 5, adding that so far, about 200 arrests have been made in connection to the attack.

Altogether, the FBI has gotten about 200,000 tips from the public as well as "tens-of-thousands" of pieces of digital evidence, VanWyngarden said, but they still need more help. That’s why investigators are urging the public to take another look at pictures of people suspected of various crimes, including destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, and targeting members of the media for assault.

VanWyngarden also highlighted the need to identify the person responsible for planting pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee on January 5.

"The FBI has certainly been involved in very large scale investigations with lots of media before, but typically the subjects or the victims that we’re interested in identifying are much more limited in number than what we have here, and that is the complexity that this case presents," VanWyngarden explained.

If you’d like to submit a tip to the FBI, you can dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it virtually [tips.fbi.gov] here.