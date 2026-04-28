FBI reviews how suspect brought weapons into Correspondents' Dinner

The Brief Questions are growing about security at the Washington Hilton after the Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. Federal investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and tracing the suspect’s movements to determine how he allegedly brought multiple weapons into the hotel before opening fire. Cole Allen, 31, faces federal charges including attempted assassination of the president, interstate firearm transport and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.



Growing questions are emerging about security at the Washington Hilton after the shooting during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Federal investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage and retracing the suspect’s movements to determine how he allegedly brought multiple weapons into the hotel before opening fire.

What we know:

According to the Justice Department, 31-year-old Cole Allen faces several federal charges, including attempting to assassinate the president, transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say the case is supported by evidence of planning, a manifesto and other physical evidence collected since the attack.

Officials say Allen allegedly broke through a security checkpoint and fired a weapon, wounding a Secret Service officer who was protected by body armor. He was subdued before reaching the main ballroom, where thousands of guests were gathered for the annual event.

Investigators are now focused on key unanswered questions, including whether the suspect checked into the hotel, used a secondary entrance or managed to bring weapons inside before full security protocols were in place, according to FOX 5 DC's Shirin Rajaee.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that the investigation remains active, with experts analyzing ballistic evidence and surveillance video to reconstruct exactly what happened.

What's next:

Allen is expected to appear in court again on Thursday. If convicted, he could face life in prison.