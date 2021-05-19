FBI releases new video of Capitol Riot suspects involved in assaults on federal officers

The FBI has released two new videos of suspects in violent assaults on federal officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and is asking for the public’s help identifying them.

The two new videos depict suspects #106 and #134, who are seen in the new videos forcefully attacking law enforcement officers.

In the new videos, suspect #106 is shown attempting to rip off an officer’s gas mask, then picking up a tactical baton and hitting officers with it. Suspect #134 is seen punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.

With the assistance of hundreds of thousands of tips from the American people, the FBI has arrested more than 425 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots. Of those, nearly 90 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including two unidentified individuals seen assaulting officers in the above video footage.

If you have any information to provide, visit tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.