FBI, police raid Dumfries motel as part of sex trafficking, drug distribution investigation

The FBI raided a motel in Dumfries Thursday morning as part of a sex trafficking and drug distribution investigation.

What we know:

Investigators are being very tight-lipped as this investigation continues, but at this time, we know search warrants were executed and multiple people were arrested after what police call a years-long sex trafficking and drugs investigation.

Just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, local and federal authorities pulled into the parking lot of the Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries, and with guns drawn, they made their way inside.

The FBI and Prince William County police say this was "a coordinated operation," following a multi-year investigation into sex trafficking and drug distribution at the motel on Dumfries Road.

Authorities would not say who, or how many people were arrested, but did say more details will come to light as the investigation continues.

Dig deeper:

"We typically call this crime hidden in plain sight," said Derek Benner.

Benner is the CEO of Our Rescue , a global non-profit dedicated to combating sex trafficking. He previously worked at the Department of Homeland Security and with the Homeland Security Investigations branch.

"These investigations are complicated because these criminal organizations are moving in and out of our communities," Benner said. "They move across state lines, and they move across international boundaries."

Benner is not at all affiliated with this case, but said much of the most important work comes after the arrests.

"It’s great that bad guys go to jail, but the most important thing is to get survivors on a path to healing and recovery," he said. "As a society, we need to rededicate ourselves to this type of human crime."

Local perspective:

While many did not want to go on camera, FOX 5 spoke with some residents who live and work in the area.

They say activity around the motel has been an issue for years, and they are so glad to see what happened today.

FOX 5 has tried reaching out to the owners of the motel, but did not hear back.