Father, stepmother charged for death of 5-year-old in Prince George's County

A father and stepmother from Prince George's County have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to police.

The child, Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive by Capitol Heights Police Department officers after they responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on August 18.

Pradel Delinois, 44.

Police say Delinois was rushed to a hospital in D.C., where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District of Columbia ruled the death a homicide after determining the child died from blunt force trauma.

On Friday, Prince George's County Police announced they arrested 44-year-old Pradel Delinois, the child's father, and 42-year-old Ornelie Charles, the child's stepmother, in connection with the case.

Delinois is charged with child abuse resulting in death and neglect of a minor. Charles is charged with child abuse resulting in death, assault and neglect of a minor.

Ornelie Charles 42.

Police say the investigation into the 5-year-old's death is ongoing.

Anyone with is asked to please call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512.