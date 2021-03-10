Father speaks about young daughter being attacked and sexually assaulted on Montgomery County trail

A Montgomery County father is angry and heartbroken after he says someone sexually assaulted his 13-year-old daughter as she walked along Rock Creek Trail in Kensington.

The Maryland National Capital Park Police – Montgomery County Division said the attack happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday along Parkwood Drive and Clearbrook Lane when someone approached the young girl from behind and wrestled her to the ground, touching her inappropriately.

READ MORE: Police investigating sexual assault of 13-year-old girl on Rock Creek Trail in Kensington

Police said someone working out nearby heard the girl screaming and found her as the suspect got away.

"I am very angry," said the young girl’s father, who requested that he not be identified.

The father spoke with a shaky voice wiping away tears.

Advertisement

"He was able to reach into her pants and he said to her ‘Let me touch you, let me touch you,’ over and over again, until she started screaming," he said.

The father said his daughter and the rest of the family have a long road ahead of them as they deal with this traumatic event. He said that he just wants the man caught before he tries to harm someone else.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"The father in me wants to do something bad to that person but I know that I can’t go down to his level," he said.

The dad said he has been canvassing the neighborhood to see if he can maybe find neighbors who may have doorbell video of what happened.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the case.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this assault or the identity of the suspect to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 301-929-2748. Tips may also be submitted online here: Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org