Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others

A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence.

Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.

"She (Taledia) was educated. She was smart, she was articulate, she was mother, a wonderful mother, a wonderful wife," said Oxley. "He (Asa) was just full of life."

Oxley remembers the calm evening with family that suddenly turned violent. He heard loud noises and thought it was the TV. Instead, Oxley saw his teenage son firing his weapon at his mom after already pulling the trigger on his own brother.

When Oxley tried to grab the gun from his son, he was shot in his forearm and right side of his stomach.

At this time, no trial date has been set.

Oxley says his son’s attorney is working to get him charged as a juvenile instead of an adult.

"I love him and I forgive him," Oxley said. "He has to suffer the consequences of his actions, so at this point, I will leave that in the hands of the Lord. Whatever God suits fit then that’s the sentence he gets."

The traumatic experience Oxley survived is now motivating him to help other people dealing with their own struggles.

On Saturday, Sept. 24th, Oxley will be speaking publicly about the deadly shooting for the first time as title sponsor of the celebrity charity PoloXJazz event hosted by actress Lisa Raye.

"I just want to bring this to a bigger platform and tell my story and not be ashamed about it because too often, especially in Black communities, we’re always covering up and hiding things," Oxley said. "We don’t want to feel embarrassed and it’s not about that – it’s about getting it out, so that others can come out with their story."