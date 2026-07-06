The Brief A father died after reentering his burning home to search for his 10‑year‑old child. Firefighters found the two‑story home heavily engulfed in flames. Investigators say discarded sparkler fireworks may have sparked the fire.



A Maryland father died Sunday night after going back into his burning home to search for his 10‑year‑old child after a fire, believed to have been sparked by discarded fireworks, swept through the residence, officials said.

What we know:

The blaze was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 22800 block of Thornbury Drive. Firefighters arrived to find the two‑story single‑family home heavily engulfed in flames. Crews were told the father had reentered the home to look for the child, who was initially believed to be trapped. After the fire was brought under control, firefighters found the father dead on the second floor.

The child was later confirmed to have made it out of the home safely.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Father dies trying to rescue child from MD house fire sparked by discarded fireworks, officials say

Father dies trying to rescue child from MD house fire sparked by discarded fireworks, officials say

Investigators said the family had been using ground‑based sparkler fireworks earlier in the evening. The spent fireworks were discarded into a trash can on the home’s screened‑in rear deck. Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating whether the fireworks retained enough heat to ignite combustible materials inside the trash can and spark the fire.

Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said the agency’s thoughts are with the family and urged residents to remember that used fireworks can remain hot long after they appear extinguished. He said taking time to soak and properly dispose of spent fireworks can help prevent similar tragedies.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Father dies trying to rescue child from MD house fire sparked by discarded fireworks, officials say