63-year-old man dies after kitchen fire at Columbia apartment building

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The Brief Firefighters responded to a Columbia apartment building after a report of smoke. Crews found a kitchen fire and rescued an adult civilian in cardiac arrest. Investigators later determined the fire was accidental.



A 63-year-old man died after a kitchen fire broke out inside a Columbia apartment building, according to Howard County officials.

What we know:

The victim in the June 30 fire was identified as David Richardson, 63, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and was likely caused by an electrical malfunction.

What happened

Firefighters with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services responded around 5:45 p.m. June 30 to the 11500 block of Little Patuxent Parkway for a report of an odor of smoke inside an apartment building.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the building and went inside.

Fire officials said crews located a kitchen fire inside an apartment and found an adult civilian in cardiac arrest.

The person was rescued, but despite resuscitation efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials said it took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

What's next:

No fire department injuries were reported.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Howard County Police Department investigated the fire, which is standard procedure in fatal fire cases.