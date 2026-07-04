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Metro investigating potential heat related track issue, derailment outside College Park

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published July 4, 2026 2:22 PM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 2:22 PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Metro is investigating a potential heat‑related track issue after a train derailed late Saturday morning outside College Park, prompting evacuations and service disruptions on the Green and Yellow lines.

What we know:

The incident was reported around 11:50 a.m. in the 4900 block of Calvert Road. Metro officials said 11 customers aboard the train were safely evacuated, and no serious injuries were reported. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said one patient refused transport and another adult male was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Metro investigators believe excessive heat caused a kink in the track, which caused the six-car train to derail.

Why you should care:

As of Saturday evening, the train is still on the tracks. Green and Yellow line trains will single‑track between Hyattsville Crossing and College Park through the night, but Metro says there will be "minimal impacts to service." 

Crews will remove the train overnight.

After crews determined that the derailment was caused by the heat, Metro lowered trains' max speed to 35 mph. The agency warns customers of potential delays on the Blue, Green, Orange, Red, Silver and Yellow lines.

The Source: Information in this article comes from WMATA & Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department

NewsWashington Metropolitan Area Transit AuthorityCollege Park