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Death investigation in Chantilly after report of early morning Fourth of July shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published July 4, 2026 10:39 AM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 10:39 AM EDT

CHANTILLY, Va. - A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead following a report of an early morning Fourth of July shooting in Chantilly.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 43000 block of Helmsdale Terrace around 1:52 a.m. for a report of a shooting inside a residence. Deputies located one adult at the scene who was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing, but authorities say there is no believed threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Franks at 703‑777‑1021.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

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