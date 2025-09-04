Father, daughter stop suspect attempting to carjack mom in Northeast DC

The Brief A man and his daughter thwarted a suspect attempting to carjack a mom in D.C. The wife and mother was sitting in her car while it was running when the suspect opened her car door and attacked her. Her family members saw the incident and were able to detain the suspect until police arrived.



A father and daughter stopped a carjacking in Northeast D.C. over the weekend and the suspect was taken into custody.

What we know:

According to MPD, the incident started around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Police say the victim was sitting in her Honda CR-V while it was running in the 2000 block of West Virginia Avenue, NE, when the suspect opened the car door, punched her, pulled her out of the car and then got into the driver’s seat.

The woman’s husband and daughter saw the incident and ran over to the car, pulling the suspect out of the SUV and holding him down until police arrived.

Dig deeper:

The victim was too shaken up to talk on camera with FOX 5 but she said the attack was terrifying.

She suffered minor injuries but is physically OK. However, it’s going to take her quite some time to recover emotionally and mentally over what happened.

The suspect, later identified as 51-year-old John Gainey, was charged with attempted unarmed carjacking. He was not given bond.

Police have not provided any additional updates on the case at this time.