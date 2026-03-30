Father, 2 children escape car that plunged into pond in Frederick: officials

The Brief A father and his two children escaped a car that went into a pond in Frederick, Md. It's still unclear how the SUV ended up in the water. Law enforcement officers are still investigating. They have not released the name of the driver in the SUV.



An SUV plunged into a pond in Frederick on Monday.

There were three passengers inside — a man and his two children — but thankfully, they all made it to safety.

What we know:

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, fire and rescue crews were called to the pond just off of Baltimore National Pike.

When they arrived, they saw the car in the water, but firefighters say everyone inside the SUV was already out when they arrived.

It's still unclear how the SUV ended up in the water.

What they're saying:

People in the Middletown community here in Frederick County are still trying to figure out how this SUV ended up in the pond.

"I have chills right now. There were two children in their car. There were car seats in there, and if anyone would have been hurt it was tragic, and you don't know why the driver just drove into the pond. No, I mean, from what I heard from the others, he drove in there, not knowing it wasn't a street and turned around. And why he went over the grass towards the pond is unknown at this time," said neighbor Susan Jesse, who witnessed the incident.

Law enforcement officers are still investigating. They have not released the name of the driver in the SUV.

As far as people in this community are concerned, they're just happy, again, that no one was hurt.