Fatal Southeast shooting under investigation, suspect still at large

D.C. Police are searching for a murder suspect last seen wearing a school uniform.

According to Seventh District Commander Lashay Makal, the fatal shooting took place in the middle of the day on the 2600 block of Stanton Road Southeast.

A man in his 30s was shot multiple times, Makal said, but she stopped short of naming the victim.

Since the investigation is still preliminary, detectives have not been able to identify how many suspects they’re looking for or describe a possible motive for the shooting.

"I think the sentiment is shared across the board. Everyone is sick and tired of what’s happening. And I’ll repeat what I said earlier, but you know, we reach out to the community for help," Mikal said. "I’m really asking for this community to show up for this family."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Stanton Road shooting scene

The commander said the shooting happened at around 11:50 a.m.

"We just got another gun shooting two days ago, and it’s getting out of hand," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified. "I don’t even allow my son to come out and play over here [because] it’s so dangerous. You never know when they’re going to get close enough to shoot down over here. So, I don’t know what’s going to give, but something has to give."

The 2600 block of Stanton Road Southeast is where a 15-year-old 8th grader was killed over the summer. Capital Police say Congressman Cuellar’s carjacked Toyota was recovered from the same area on Monday. Police do not believe those two incidents are connected.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Black man with bushy hair.

Those close to the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning told FOX 5 his mother immediately ran to try and help save her son. It’s believed the man was killed right outside his home.

When first responders arrived, he was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.