Fatal shooting near North Forestville Elementary School and Community Center under investigation

A man was fatally shot Thursday outside an elementary school and community center in Forestville, and now police are searching for clues and a gunman.

Prince George's County police say the call for shots fired near North Forestville Elementary School and Community Center off Ritchie Road came in just after 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the ground. Police said he was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

At the time of the shooting, most students were out of school, but witnesses told FOX 5 that there were a number of people inside the recreation center.

Police are currently looking for a suspect and asking anyone with information to call or leave an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



