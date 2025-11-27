Fatal pedestrian collision in Accokeek claims life of 79-year-old

article

The Brief A 79-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in Accokeek, Maryland on Wednesday evening. Officers found Walter Puma suffering from trauma in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately died shortly after. The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was not injured.



What we know:

The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bryan Point Road around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 26. Officers found Walter Puma suffering from trauma in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately died shortly after.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was not injured. Preliminary findings suggest the driver was traveling westbound on Bryan Point Road when the collision occurred.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers online, the "P3 Tips" app or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).