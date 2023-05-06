Fatal motorcycle crash causes delays on US 1 in Fairfax County

A fatal motorcycle crash has shut down select lanes of US 1 in Fairfax County, causing delays.

Fairfax County Police say a fatal two-vehicle crash at Route 1 and Birch Crest Way in Lorton took place Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared deceased, and another person is being evaluated for minor injuries.

All lanes of southbound US 1 are closed. Police say to expect delays and follow officer directions.