Fatal hit-and-run crashes on the rise, new AAA research shows

The Brief The annual number of fatal hit-and-run crashes has been increasing since 2010, spiked in 2020, and reached an all-time high in 2022, according to AAA. 1 in 5 cyclist injuries and 1 in 4 pedestrian injuries in 2023 occurred in a hit-and-run crash, researchers said. More than 70 percent of people killed in hit-and-run crashes were pedestrians and bicyclists, they added.



New research shows there’s been an increase in fatal hit-and-run crashes.

What we know:

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the annual number and percentage of traffic deaths from hit-and-run crashes has been increasing since 2010, spiked in 2020, and then reached an all-time high of 2,972 deaths in 2022.

In 2023, which is the most recent available data, the total number of hit-and-run deaths fell slightly, but the percentage of total deaths continued to increase.

By the numbers:

Researchers also found that about 1 in 10 injuries of people inside vehicles occur in hit-and-run crashes. Meanwhile, they found that 1 in 5 cyclist injuries and 1 in 4 pedestrian injuries in 2023 happened in hit-and-runs.

As for people killed in hit-and-run crashes, researchers concluded that more than 70 percent were pedestrians and bicyclists. They added that nearly 80 percent of all hit-and-run deaths happened in the dark.

Dig deeper:

The full research brief from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety can be found here.