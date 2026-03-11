Fatal hit-and-run crashes on the rise, new AAA research shows
WASHINGTON - New research shows there’s been an increase in fatal hit-and-run crashes.
What we know:
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the annual number and percentage of traffic deaths from hit-and-run crashes has been increasing since 2010, spiked in 2020, and then reached an all-time high of 2,972 deaths in 2022.
In 2023, which is the most recent available data, the total number of hit-and-run deaths fell slightly, but the percentage of total deaths continued to increase.
By the numbers:
Researchers also found that about 1 in 10 injuries of people inside vehicles occur in hit-and-run crashes. Meanwhile, they found that 1 in 5 cyclist injuries and 1 in 4 pedestrian injuries in 2023 happened in hit-and-runs.
As for people killed in hit-and-run crashes, researchers concluded that more than 70 percent were pedestrians and bicyclists. They added that nearly 80 percent of all hit-and-run deaths happened in the dark.
Dig deeper:
The full research brief from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety can be found here.